Venezuela's Ongoing Prison Release Saga

In a statement on Friday, Venezuela's interim president Delcy Rodriguez announced that 626 prisoners have been released as part of an ongoing process. However, a clear timeline for these releases was not provided.

Contrary to the government's figures, the Venezuelan human rights group Foro Penal has confirmed the release of only 154 political prisoners since January 8.

To address the discrepancy, Rodriguez plans to discuss the matter with Volker Turk, the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, on Monday, seeking verification of the released prisoners' lists in the troubled Andean nation.