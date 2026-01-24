Minnesota's Stand Against Immigration Policy Enforcement

In a strong stand against the Trump administration's stringent immigration policies, Minnesota saw widespread protests with significant participation from religious leaders and community members.

Approximately 100 clergy were arrested at Minneapolis-St Paul International Airport for demonstrating beyond their permit's boundaries. Despite frigid temperatures, thousands gathered in downtown Minneapolis, emphasizing their determination to challenge these policies.

The protests have garnered widespread support across sectors, leading to the closure of over 700 businesses statewide. This movement marks a unified response from Minnesotans against federal immigration enforcement, highlighting tensions between local communities and federal authorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)