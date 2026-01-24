Left Menu

Iran Warns of All-Out War in Response to Any Attack

A senior Iranian official declared any attack on Iran would be considered an all-out war, as a U.S. military strike group heads to the Middle East. Despite hopes for avoiding confrontation, Iran remains on high alert, ready to respond forcefully to any military aggression.

Updated: 24-01-2026 05:34 IST
Iran Warns of All-Out War in Response to Any Attack
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Iran has issued a stark warning, stating it will consider any attack on its soil as an all-out war, according to a senior Iranian official on Friday. This declaration comes as a U.S. military aircraft carrier strike group is poised to arrive in the Middle East in the coming days.

The senior official, who spoke under anonymity, expressed hope that this military buildup is not a precursor to real confrontation. Nonetheless, Iran's military is prepared for the worst-case scenario, maintaining high alert status throughout the country.

The official emphasized that any attack—whether it is limited, unlimited, or surgical—will be met with full force to settle the conflict decisively. This declaration underscores the heightened tensions and readiness to engage militarily if provoked.

