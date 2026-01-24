Skyward Bound: Alex Honnold's Ambitious Ascent of Taipei 101

Inclement weather on Saturday delayed U.S. climber Alex Honnold's daring free solo attempt of Taiwan's towering Taipei 101. Without ropes or harness, Honnold's ascent was planned for live broadcast by Netflix but has now been shifted to Sunday morning, according to the streaming service's statement on its X account.

"Safety remains our top priority, and we appreciate your understanding," the announcement read. The 508-meter high Taipei 101, enveloped by cloud and intermittent rain, continues to be a major attraction, once holding the title of the world's tallest building from 2004 to 2010.

In 2004, the edifice was famously scaled by French climber Alain Robert, dubbed 'Spiderman,' known for his ropeless climbs of some of the tallest buildings globally. Robert ascended the Taipei 101 in four hours, albeit with a safety rope.