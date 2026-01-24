Left Menu

Skyward Bound: Alex Honnold's Ambitious Ascent of Taipei 101

Renowned climber Alex Honnold postpones his free solo attempt of Taiwan's Taipei 101 due to inclement weather. Organized by Netflix for live broadcast, the climb is rescheduled for Sunday. The 508-meter skyscraper, once the tallest in the world, has been previously scaled by French climber Alain Robert.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Taipei | Updated: 24-01-2026 07:43 IST | Created: 24-01-2026 07:43 IST
Skyward Bound: Alex Honnold's Ambitious Ascent of Taipei 101
Alex Honnold
  • Country:
  • Taiwan

Inclement weather on Saturday delayed U.S. climber Alex Honnold's daring free solo attempt of Taiwan's towering Taipei 101. Without ropes or harness, Honnold's ascent was planned for live broadcast by Netflix but has now been shifted to Sunday morning, according to the streaming service's statement on its X account.

"Safety remains our top priority, and we appreciate your understanding," the announcement read. The 508-meter high Taipei 101, enveloped by cloud and intermittent rain, continues to be a major attraction, once holding the title of the world's tallest building from 2004 to 2010.

In 2004, the edifice was famously scaled by French climber Alain Robert, dubbed 'Spiderman,' known for his ropeless climbs of some of the tallest buildings globally. Robert ascended the Taipei 101 in four hours, albeit with a safety rope.

TRENDING

1
Unseasonal Snow and Rain Bring Relief and Chaos Across North India

Unseasonal Snow and Rain Bring Relief and Chaos Across North India

 India
2
HIMBUS Card Mandate Lifted for Himachal Police

HIMBUS Card Mandate Lifted for Himachal Police

 India
3
IRB Infra Initiates Toll on Culturally Significant NH Corridors

IRB Infra Initiates Toll on Culturally Significant NH Corridors

 India
4
Water Safety Crisis: Indore's Battle with Contamination

Water Safety Crisis: Indore's Battle with Contamination

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Too Much, Too Little: How Climate Change Is Reshaping Hungary’s Water Security

Why Rising Public Investment in Burkina Faso Is Not Delivering Strong Infrastructure Results

Can Youth Entrepreneurship Solve Bhutan’s Jobs Crisis, or Is It a Last Resort?

How Childhood Poverty in Homes and Neighborhoods Shapes Adult Outcomes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026