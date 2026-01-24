Left Menu

Naxal-Free Milestone: Odisha's Nabarangpur Achieves Major Security Goal

Odisha's Nabarangpur district has been declared 'Naxal-free' following the surrender of nine Maoists in neighboring Chhattisgarh. The surrender marks a significant victory in reducing Naxal presence in the area. Nabarangpur is the latest district to achieve this status ahead of the central government's anti-extremism deadline.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 24-01-2026 11:36 IST | Created: 24-01-2026 11:36 IST
Odisha's Nabarangpur district has achieved a major security milestone by being declared 'Naxal-free' after nine Maoists, including seven women, surrendered in neighboring Chhattisgarh, officials announced Saturday.

The surrendered Maoists, who were operating in Nabarangpur and Chhattisgarh's Dhamtari district, had a collective bounty of Rs 47 lakh. Their surrender represents a crucial step in eradicating Naxal influence, which has plagued the district with violent incidents, including the assassination of officials in 2011.

With the central government's deadline to eliminate Left-Wing Extremism approaching, Nabarangpur's achievement highlights progress as Maoist influence is now limited to seven of Odisha's 30 districts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

