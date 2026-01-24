Naxal-Free Milestone: Odisha's Nabarangpur Achieves Major Security Goal

Odisha's Nabarangpur district has achieved a major security milestone by being declared 'Naxal-free' after nine Maoists, including seven women, surrendered in neighboring Chhattisgarh, officials announced Saturday.

The surrendered Maoists, who were operating in Nabarangpur and Chhattisgarh's Dhamtari district, had a collective bounty of Rs 47 lakh. Their surrender represents a crucial step in eradicating Naxal influence, which has plagued the district with violent incidents, including the assassination of officials in 2011.

With the central government's deadline to eliminate Left-Wing Extremism approaching, Nabarangpur's achievement highlights progress as Maoist influence is now limited to seven of Odisha's 30 districts.

