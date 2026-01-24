Left Menu

Sub-Inspector Suspended in Bribery Scandal

Sub-Inspector Ramashankar Yadav was suspended after an FIR was filed against him for accepting a bribe during an investigation. The bribe was reportedly deposited in his son's bank account. A preliminary inquiry revealed he received Rs 17,000, returning Rs 10,000. The investigation continues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ballia | Updated: 24-01-2026 13:16 IST | Created: 24-01-2026 13:16 IST
A police sub-inspector, Ramashankar Yadav, was suspended after allegedly accepting a bribe, officials disclosed on Saturday. The incident came to light after a complaint led to an FIR against him, filed under Sections 7 and 13 of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

The complaint was lodged by Station House Officer Vansh Bahadur Singh at Bansdih Road police station. Superintendent of Police Omveer Singh revealed that Yadav had taken illegal payments during an investigation involving cheating and forgery allegations. The transaction was reportedly made to Yadav's son's State Bank of India account.

Additional Superintendent of Police (North), Dinesh Kumar Shukla, conducted a preliminary inquiry and reported that Yadav had received Rs 17,000, later returning Rs 10,000. SP Singh suspended Yadav on Friday, and the investigation is ongoing at the police station level.

