High Court Overturns Bail: IAS Officer Talo Potom Taken into Custody

The Gauhati High Court's Itanagar Bench has revoked the bail granted to IAS officer Talo Potom, implicated in a high-profile case of abetment to suicide, instructing his immediate arrest.

Justice Yarenjungla Longkumer criticized the lower court for overlooking crucial evidence and misapplying legal principles in the bail approval last November.

Allegations against Potom include severe mental harassment and corruption, as outlined in suicide notes, prompting the High Court to highlight the potential risk of releasing such an influential figure during an ongoing investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)