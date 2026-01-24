Left Menu

Spy Games and Geopolitical Tensions: Iran's Influence in Bolivia

The U.S. is pressuring Bolivia to expel Iranian spies and designate the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps as a terrorist group. This move is part of a wider U.S. strategy to counter Iran's influence in Latin America, focusing on countries such as Bolivia, Venezuela, and Nicaragua.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-01-2026 16:32 IST | Created: 24-01-2026 16:32 IST
The United States is urging Bolivia to expel Iranian agents and label Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) as a terrorist entity, according to sources familiar with the talks. This effort forms part of Washington's broader strategy to minimize Tehran's influence in Latin America.

Bolivia, a region with traditionally strong ties to Iran, is viewed as a significant site for Tehran to project its influence. The U.S. is strategically pressuring La Paz to distance itself from Iran, following similar moves in other Latin American nations like Ecuador and Argentina, which recently designated IRGC and related groups as terrorists.

This geopolitical maneuver comes as new Bolivian leadership under centrist President Rodrigo Paz seeks to rebuild ties with the U.S. while facing economic turmoil at home. The change provides an opportunity for the U.S. to reshape regional alliances and counter Iran's operations in Latin America.

