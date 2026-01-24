Blaze Erupts at Delhi Banquet Hall, Injuries Reported Amid Festivities

A fire erupted at a banquet hall in Adarsh Nagar, northwest Delhi, leaving four people injured, one critically, authorities reported on Saturday. Firefighters quickly responded, dousing the flames, but questions remain about the fire's origin.

The incident occurred during a 'Bhandara' or community feast, and forensic experts are investigating whether the blaze was linked to cooking preparations. The exact cause is still undetermined, as officials seek clarity on the circumstances.

Investigators are scrutinizing the banquet hall's safety protocols and pressing the owner, who allegedly has been uncooperative, to verify compliance and event permissions. Authorities aim to determine if negligence or safety violations contributed to the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)