Karnataka Curtails Private Supplies for Prisoners: Ensures Security and Equality
The Karnataka government has implemented new regulations, restricting private supply of food, clothing, and bedding for civil and undertrial prisoners, emphasizing security and administrative feasibility. The guidelines include strict limits on food and clothing items and comprehensive security checks, aligning with the Karnataka Prisons Act, 1963.
The Karnataka government has announced new regulations that dramatically limit the supply of private food, clothing, and bedding for civil and undertrial prisoners. This move aims to enhance prison security and administrative efficiency amid concerns over overcrowding and health.
According to a circular from the Prisons and Correctional Services Department, no cooked food can be brought into facilities from outside sources, ensuring that all prisoners receive meals certified by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI). The circular stresses the need to treat all prisoners uniformly under the Karnataka Prisons Act, 1963.
The new measures also restrict clothing and certain food items, which must undergo rigorous checks by prison authorities. These rules take immediate effect and supersede any previous guidelines, further tightening control in Karnataka prisons.
