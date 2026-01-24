Veer Gatha 5.0 Super-100 Honoured, Global Student Participation Hits New High

In a strong reaffirmation of India’s effort to blend patriotism, education and youth-led nation building, Raksha Rajya Mantri Shri Sanjay Seth and Minister of State for Education and Skill Development & Entrepreneurship (I/C) Shri Jayant Chaudhary today felicitated the Super-100 winners of Veer Gatha 5.0 in New Delhi, ahead of the Republic Day celebrations.

Marking a significant milestone, Veer Gatha 5.0 recorded its largest-ever participation, with over 1.92 crore students from more than two lakh schools, including 28,005 international students from CBSE schools abroad—a first for the initiative. Among the 100 national winners, 64 are girls, reflecting the growing leadership and creative engagement of young women across India.

Each Super-100 awardee received a cash prize of ₹10,000, a medal and a certificate, and will be among the special guests at the Republic Day Parade at Kartavya Path on January 26, 2026—placing student voices at the heart of national celebration.

Addressing the awardees, Shri Sanjay Seth said initiatives like Veer Gatha ensure that future generations remain deeply connected to the sacrifices of India’s freedom fighters and gallantry award winners. Describing India as a land shaped by brave warriors, he urged students to draw inspiration from icons such as Sardar Patel, Birsa Munda, the Sahibzade and Swami Vivekananda, whose courage and service continue to guide the nation.

Calling the students “brand ambassadors of Viksit Bharat 2047,” the Raksha Rajya Mantri highlighted how Veer Gatha is using education as a medium to honour India’s bravehearts. He praised the winners for their creativity, intelligence and strong sense of patriotism reflected through their submissions.

Shri Jayant Chaudhary, in his address, underlined Veer Gatha’s role in combining creative expression with civic consciousness. He highlighted the record participation of students from India and abroad—including the UAE, Qatar and Malaysia—who expressed tributes through drawings, paintings, essays and short videos, demonstrating how storytelling and digital creativity can deepen national awareness among youth.

He also spoke of the “silent heroes” who serve society with integrity and sacrifice, urging students to become agents of change in India’s journey towards becoming a developed nation. Congratulating the Super-100 winners, he remarked, “You are an inspiration to 140 crore Indians.”

Adding an operational perspective, Shaurya and Veer Chakra awardee Group Captain Manish Arora shared his experiences from Operation Sindoor, encouraging students to internalise the values of courage, discipline and purpose while upholding the spirit of ‘Nation First’.

The event was attended by senior national leadership, including Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan, Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi, Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal AP Singh, Secretary DoSEL Shri Sanjay Kumar, Secretary (Ex-Servicemen Welfare) Ms Sukirti Lekhi, Secretary Defence R&D and DRDO Chairman Dr Samir V Kamat, and other senior officials.

With its expanding global footprint and massive student participation, Veer Gatha 5.0 is emerging as a powerful platform that blends education, technology-enabled creativity and national remembrance, positioning India’s youth as active stakeholders in the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047.