Amit Shah Says UP Will Be Growth Engine of Developed India by 2047

Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Shri Amit Shah today addressed the Uttar Pradesh Statehood Day समारोह in Lucknow, asserting that Uttar Pradesh is poised to emerge as the engine of India’s development as the country moves towards the goal of a Developed India by 2047. On the occasion, he launched the One District One Cuisine scheme and inaugurated the Sardar Patel Industrial Area Scheme.

Chief Minister Shri Yogi Adityanath and several senior dignitaries were present at the event, during which awards were presented to districts excelling under the CM YUVA programme, and the Uttar Pradesh Gaurav Samman 2025–26 was conferred on eminent personalities.

Addressing the gathering, Shri Amit Shah said that while Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi has resolved to build a developed India by 2047, Chief Minister Shri Yogi Adityanath has taken an equally firm resolve to make Uttar Pradesh a fully developed state. He expressed confidence that when India celebrates 100 years of Independence on 15 August 2047, Uttar Pradesh will stand as a key pillar of national progress. Calling the state the “heartbeat and soul of India,” Shri Shah said Uttar Pradesh is now set to lead the country’s growth story.

Highlighting the state’s civilisational legacy, Shri Shah said the land sanctified by Lord Shri Ram, Shri Krishna, Baba Vishwanath, Lord Mahavir and Lord Buddha continues to guide the nation’s spiritual and cultural consciousness. He said Prerna Sthal in Lucknow, built in memory of Dr Shyama Prasad Mookerjee, Pt Deendayal Upadhyaya and Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee, will become a centre of national awakening. He noted that a former garbage dump spread over 65 acres has been transformed into a symbol of inspiration through the government’s “waste to wealth” approach.

The Union Home Minister said five districts were honoured for outstanding performance under the CM YUVA programme, which provides interest-free and collateral-free loans of up to ₹5 lakh to one lakh youth every year. So far, 1.3 lakh youth have benefited, with loans amounting to ₹5,322 crore. He added that the One District One Product (ODOP) initiative has expanded nationwide, generating employment for artisans, youth and women. With the launch of One District One Cuisine, each district’s signature dish is being showcased through a cuisine fair, taking Uttar Pradesh’s world-famous food heritage to a global audience.

Shri Amit Shah also announced the conferring of the Uttar Pradesh Gaurav Samman on Shri Shubhanshu Shukla, Shri Alakh Pandey, Ms Rashmi Arya and Shri Sudhanshu Singh, stating that such recognition would inspire many more individuals to excel in their respective fields.

Speaking on industrial growth, Shri Shah said the newly inaugurated Sardar Patel Industrial Area, named after the Iron Man of India, will play a crucial role in making Uttar Pradesh a one-trillion-dollar economy. He outlined a phased plan under which six zones will be developed in 2025–26, followed by expansion to 30 zones in 2026–27 and 39 zones in 2027–28, ensuring that every district is linked to employment generation and youth can find jobs within the state.

The Home Minister said Uttar Pradesh has transformed from a labour-supplying state to the fourth-largest economy in India, crediting the implementation of welfare schemes under the double-engine government. He said the state’s agricultural growth rate has touched 17 percent over the past three years, contributing 20 percent of India’s total food-grain production, and described Uttar Pradesh as the country’s food basket.

Shri Shah highlighted that 62 lakh poor families have received permanent houses, while over one crore women, senior citizens and persons with disabilities have benefited from pension schemes. He also referred to the completion of the Shri Ram Temple in Ayodhya after 550 years and the grand organisation of the Mahakumbh in Prayagraj, which has carried the glory of Sanatan Dharma to the world.

On economic and technological growth, the Union Home Minister said Uttar Pradesh is now competing with leading states, recording 11 percent growth in electronics exports, with IT exports crossing ₹82,000 crore. He said the state has emerged as a preferred destination for data centres, semiconductor units and electronic manufacturing, backed by investment proposals worth ₹45 lakh crore, of which projects worth ₹15 lakh crore have already been implemented.

Referring to governance and security, Shri Shah said there has been a 94 percent reduction in dacoity and an 82 percent reduction in robbery, reflecting major improvements in law and order. He said the Modi government has built an extensive network of national highways, established the highest number of airports in Uttar Pradesh, and set up a defence corridor, while the Yogi government has eliminated corruption and ensured welfare schemes reach every poor citizen.

Concluding his address, Shri Amit Shah said Uttar Pradesh has protected the nation in every era and is once again emerging as a symbol of patriotism and progress. He asserted that only the present leadership at the Centre and in the state can ensure comprehensive development and take Uttar Pradesh forward on a sustained path of growth.