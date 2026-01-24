Tirupati Laddu Scandal Unveiled: Ghee Adulteration Case Shocks Devotees
A CBI special investigation has accused 36 individuals in the Tirupati laddu ghee adulteration case. Among the accused are TTD officials and dairy experts. The probe revealed that what was sold as ghee was actually chemically processed palmolein oil. The scandal has caused outrage among millions of devotees.
A CBI special investigation team has made significant strides in unearthing the notorious Tirupati laddu ghee adulteration case, naming 36 individuals, including Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) officials and dairy experts as culprits.
The probe's findings revealed that the supposed ghee supplied to Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple was adulterated, comprising mainly chemically processed palmolein oil and other ingredients. The CBI filed its final chargesheet at the Nellore ACB court.
The scandal took a political turn when Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu accused the previous government of using substandard ingredients and animal fat in the legendary laddus, inciting widespread controversy among devotees across the nation.
