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Chandrababu Naidu Joins Iftar Celebration in Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu attended an Iftar party organized by the state government. He extended Ramzan greetings to the Muslim community and engaged with attendees, alongside leaders and Muslim clerics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Vijayawada | Updated: 16-03-2026 19:00 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 19:00 IST
Chandrababu Naidu Joins Iftar Celebration in Andhra Pradesh
Chandrababu Naidu
  • Country:
  • India

On Monday, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu took part in an Iftar celebration arranged by the state government.

During the event, Naidu conveyed heartfelt Ramzan greetings to the Muslim community and interacted with those in attendance.

The gathering saw participation from various leaders and Muslim clerics, fostering community engagement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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