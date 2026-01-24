Left Menu

Karnataka's Housing Initiative: A Leap Towards Mainstreaming Slum Dwellers

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah announced the distribution of houses for slum dwellers, boasting of his government's substantial efforts in housing development. Highlighting a state contribution surpassing the central government in the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, he countered BJP's claims of empty coffers by detailing various subsidies and relief measures.

Karnataka's Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announced a major housing distribution effort aimed at incorporating slum dwellers into mainstream society. The move comes as part of a larger event dedicating 42,345 homes under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana 'Shelter for All' initiative, coinciding with the Slum Development Board's golden jubilee celebration.

Recalling his previous tenure, Siddaramaiah emphasized his administration's historic success in housing, notably constructing 14,58,000 homes. With his return to leadership in 2023, he noted the distribution of 45,000 houses in a current phase, stressing that the state government contributes significantly more funds than the central government to these efforts.

Dismissing BJP's claims of financial mismanagement, Siddaramaiah detailed ongoing subsidies for farmers and social security schemes. After a minor incident involving injuries at the event, the CM assured the injured receive full medical care, while also addressing BJP-led protests accusing the government of protocol breaches.

