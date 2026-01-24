Fatal Train Altercation: Professor Stabbed at Malad Station

A shocking incident unfolded at Malad railway station on Saturday when a professor from a city college was stabbed to death, police report. The victim, identified as 33-year-old Alok Kumar Singh, was on his way from Vile Parle to Kandivali.

Eyewitnesses say Singh, who taught at NM College, got into a verbal altercation with another passenger on the train. As they reached Malad, the assailant attacked Singh with a sharp weapon and immediately fled the scene.

Authorities were quickly alerted, and Singh was transported to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead. With a murder case registered against the unknown assailant, police efforts to track down the culprit are in full swing.