Fatal Train Altercation: Professor Stabbed at Malad Station
A 33-year-old professor, Alok Kumar Singh, was fatally stabbed at Malad railway station in Mumbai. The incident occurred after an argument with another passenger during his train journey. Singh taught at NM College, and police are currently investigating and attempting to locate the attacker.
- Country:
- India
A shocking incident unfolded at Malad railway station on Saturday when a professor from a city college was stabbed to death, police report. The victim, identified as 33-year-old Alok Kumar Singh, was on his way from Vile Parle to Kandivali.
Eyewitnesses say Singh, who taught at NM College, got into a verbal altercation with another passenger on the train. As they reached Malad, the assailant attacked Singh with a sharp weapon and immediately fled the scene.
Authorities were quickly alerted, and Singh was transported to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead. With a murder case registered against the unknown assailant, police efforts to track down the culprit are in full swing.