Tensions Rise in Minneapolis Amid Federal Immigration Shooting

In Minneapolis, federal immigration officers shot and killed a man, escalating protests in a city already grappling with another recent shooting incident. Amid ongoing demonstrations, Gov. Tim Walz criticized the Trump administration's aggressive immigration policies and called for the withdrawal of federal officers from Minnesota.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Minneapolis | Updated: 24-01-2026 23:36 IST | Created: 24-01-2026 23:36 IST
  Country:
  • United States

Minneapolis witnessed heightened tensions following the fatal shooting of a man by federal immigration officers on Saturday, adding to the unrest in a city deeply affected by a previous shooting incident weeks earlier.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting remain unclear. Minnesota Governor Tim Walz identified the victim as part of a broader immigration crackdown under the Trump administration. A hospital record revealed that the 51-year-old shot by immigration officers had succumbed to his injuries.

Amid ongoing protests against immigration enforcement in the Twin Cities, federal officers faced criticism and confrontation. Demonstrators blocked streets, demanding the withdrawal of ICE officers, while Governor Walz urged President Trump to end aggressive immigration tactics in Minnesota.

(With inputs from agencies.)

