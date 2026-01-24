Tensions Rise in Minneapolis: Immigration Shooting Sparks Outcry

The city of Minneapolis witnessed a surge in tension following the fatal shooting of a man by federal immigration officers on Saturday. This incident comes in the wake of a previous shooting and is contributing to growing unrest as protests against federal immigration policies intensify.

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz has called for the cessation of the Trump administration's immigration crackdown, denouncing the presence of thousands of federal agents. In a statement, Walz emphasized the need for immediate action to de-escalate the situation. The Department of Homeland Security has reported that during the confrontation, the deceased was found to possess a firearm.

The shooting has sparked outrage locally, with protesters calling for the removal of Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers. The incident has amplified existing tensions in Minneapolis, leading to hundreds gathering in protest, demanding an end to what they see as aggressive federal enforcement practices in their community.