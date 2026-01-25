Left Menu

Pakistani Human Rights Lawyers Sentenced for 'Anti-State' Social Media Posts

A Pakistani court sentenced human rights lawyers Zainab Mazari and Hadi Ali Chattha to 17 years in prison over social media posts viewed as hostile to the state. The couple, arrested in Islamabad, denied charges of disseminating anti-state content. Rights groups condemned the verdict as judicial harassment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 25-01-2026 03:08 IST | Created: 25-01-2026 03:08 IST
Pakistani Human Rights Lawyers Sentenced for 'Anti-State' Social Media Posts
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

A Pakistani court sentenced two human rights lawyers to 17 years in prison each over social media posts deemed hostile to state security. The sentencing of Zainab Mazari and her husband Hadi Ali Chattha has sparked international outrage.

The verdict, delivered by Judge Afzal Majoka, accused Mazari of tweets aligning with banned groups' agendas and charged both lawyers with obstructing justice. The prosecution attributed their convictions to a narrative supporting outlawed separatist organisations.

After the verdict, international rights organizations, including Amnesty International, called for the couple's immediate release. The case underscores escalating tensions between the Pakistani government and human rights defenders amid a broader crackdown on dissent.

TRENDING

1
Controversy Surrounds NEET Aspirant's Tragic Death in Patna

Controversy Surrounds NEET Aspirant's Tragic Death in Patna

 India
2
U.S. Departure from WHO Sparks Global Health Concerns

U.S. Departure from WHO Sparks Global Health Concerns

 Global
3
Cricket Clash: Verma and Lee Fall, Wolvaardt Shines

Cricket Clash: Verma and Lee Fall, Wolvaardt Shines

 India
4
Ladakh Triumphs in Khelo India Winter Games 2026

Ladakh Triumphs in Khelo India Winter Games 2026

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven systems offer breakthrough for global plastic recycling challenges

Positive attitudes, minimal impact: Why HRIS falls short in practice

Energy-efficient AI can deliver real-time waste sorting

Future of cyber defense depends on human-guided AI, not full automation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026