Gold Reaches Unprecedented Heights Amid Geopolitical Tensions

Gold continues its meteoric rise, surging to an unprecedented $5,000 per ounce on Monday, as global investors flock to the safe-haven asset amidst increased geopolitical tensions.

Spot gold climbed 0.94% to $5,029.62 per ounce in late night trading, while futures for February escalated 1.02% to $5,029.70. Ross Norman, an independent analyst, forecasts a potential peak at $6,400 within the year.

Ongoing disputes between the United States and NATO concerning Greenland have propelled gold's ascent to new heights amidst broader financial and geopolitical insecurities. In parallel, unresolved talks between Ukraine and Russia add to the uncertainty affecting global markets.