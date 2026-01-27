Supreme Court Calls for Comprehensive Data on Acid Attack Cases
The Supreme Court has urged states and Union territories to provide detailed data on acid attack cases, including their court status, rehabilitation efforts, and victim profiles. The court emphasized the need for potentially harsher punishments and the expansion of disabled persons' definitions to aid victims.
- Country:
- India
The Supreme Court has taken a firm stance on acid attack cases, calling on states and Union territories to supply detailed information. This data includes year-wise details of cases and their court status, alongside rehabilitation measures deployed for victims.
The directive, issued by a bench led by Chief Justice Surya Kant, compels states and UTs to report on cases with charge sheets filed in trial courts and the number of cases resolved or pending, with a timeline of four weeks for compliance. Furthermore, specifics regarding appeals filed in higher courts, the victims' personal details, and the costs related to their medical and rehabilitation needs are required. Additionally, cases involving forced acid ingestion must be reported.
This action stems from a PIL by acid attack survivor Shaheen Malik, who seeks broader definitions of disabled persons to guarantee victims receive adequate compensation. The judiciary's appeal for possible law changes aims to impose harsher punishments on perpetrators.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Ukraine Aims for EU Membership by 2027: A Security Pillar
Tragic Pilgrimage: Four Devotees Killed in Solapur Road Accident
Senteeko Dam Remains at High Risk Despite Emergency Spillway, Authorities Warn
Pioneering Pilot: Shubhanshu Shukla's Historic ISS Journey
Two Army personnel, one IAF pilot awarded Kirti Chakra.