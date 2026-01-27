Supreme Court Calls for Comprehensive Data on Acid Attack Cases

The Supreme Court has taken a firm stance on acid attack cases, calling on states and Union territories to supply detailed information. This data includes year-wise details of cases and their court status, alongside rehabilitation measures deployed for victims.

The directive, issued by a bench led by Chief Justice Surya Kant, compels states and UTs to report on cases with charge sheets filed in trial courts and the number of cases resolved or pending, with a timeline of four weeks for compliance. Furthermore, specifics regarding appeals filed in higher courts, the victims' personal details, and the costs related to their medical and rehabilitation needs are required. Additionally, cases involving forced acid ingestion must be reported.

This action stems from a PIL by acid attack survivor Shaheen Malik, who seeks broader definitions of disabled persons to guarantee victims receive adequate compensation. The judiciary's appeal for possible law changes aims to impose harsher punishments on perpetrators.

(With inputs from agencies.)