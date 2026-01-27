Indian Culture Portal Brings Digital Heritage Experience to Bharat Parv 2026

As part of the Republic Day celebrations, the Indian Culture Portal (ICP)—a flagship initiative of the Ministry of Culture, Government of India—is participating in Bharat Parv 2026 at the Red Fort, New Delhi, from 26 to 31 January 2026.

The initiative invites citizens, families, students, educators, researchers and culture enthusiasts to explore India’s civilisational legacy through a digitally curated, interactive cultural experience.

Bharat Parv 2026: Culture at national scale

Bharat Parv 2026 was inaugurated by Lok Sabha Speaker Shri Om Birla and Union Minister for Culture and Tourism Shri Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, reaffirming the event’s role as a national platform celebrating India’s artistic, culinary, spiritual and cultural diversity.

Inside the Indian Culture Portal stall

Located at Stall No. 8 (Central Ministry Stalls), the Indian Culture Portal offers visitors a window into India’s tangible and intangible heritage, powered by structured digital content, thematic panels and archival resources.

Key showcases include:

Maratha Military Landscape: Featuring iconic forts such as Raigad, the coronation site of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, and Gingee Fort in Tamil Nadu

Deepavali: A Living Heritage of Light: Highlighting regional traditions and cultural diversity following Deepavali’s inscription on UNESCO’s Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity

India’s Retrieved Cultural Artefacts:Showcasing heritage treasures including the sacred Piprahwa relics of Lord Buddha

Celebrating 1,000 Years of Resilience: Tracing the history, destruction and reconstruction of the Shree Somnath Jyotirlinga Temple, a symbol of India’s enduring civilisational continuity

Interactive learning for all ages

To deepen public engagement, the ICP stall is hosting interactive cultural quizzes covering:

India’s freedom movement

Shared heritage and festivals

Classical and folk music and dance

Architectural traditions

India’s rich textile legacy

In a special outreach effort, a daily lucky draw exclusively for teachers is also being organised, recognising educators as key multipliers of cultural awareness.

Why this matters

For digital humanities researchers, edtech platforms, archivists and cultural technologists, the Indian Culture Portal’s presence at Bharat Parv reflects the government’s growing focus on digitally preserving, contextualising and democratising access to India’s heritage.

It also highlights how public digital platforms are evolving into living repositories, connecting historical narratives with contemporary audiences.

Call to action

Visitors to Bharat Parv 2026 are encouraged to experience India’s heritage through a digital-first lens at the Indian Culture Portal stall—and educators, students and culture professionals can explore how curated digital archives are reshaping cultural learning in India.