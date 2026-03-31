Mandarin Mandate Sparks Concerns for Tibetan Cultural Preservation

On March 12, 2026, China's 'Ethnic Unity and Progress' law has stirred apprehension among Tibetans and other ethnic minorities about the potential loss of cultural and linguistic identity. A report by the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) highlights this concern, as the legislation enforces Mandarin as the main language of instruction for minorities like Tibetans, Uyghurs, and Mongolians from preschool to high school.

The CTA report reveals that this policy demands compulsory Mandarin education, effectively replacing native languages in core subjects and jeopardizing linguistic heritage. In response, the Parents Committee of the London School of Tibetan Language and Culture has started a program to encourage students to converse in Tibetan, rewarding them for their efforts.

Looking forward, the school plans to implement additional measures under Representative Tsering Yangkyi's guidance, including using Tibetan in Gyalrab lessons and playing messages from the Dalai Lama at assemblies. The CTA remains hopeful that community efforts can counter the assimilation drive and preserve Tibetan culture for future generations.

(With inputs from agencies.)