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Mandarin Mandate Sparks Concerns for Tibetan Cultural Preservation

China's new 'Ethnic Unity and Progress' law, mandating Mandarin in schools, raises fears over Tibetan identity erosion. The Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) reports concerns about cultural assimilation, prompting initiatives like language programs to sustain Tibetan heritage amidst policy shifts, involving both school and community efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-03-2026 16:10 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 16:10 IST
Mandarin Mandate Sparks Concerns for Tibetan Cultural Preservation
Representative Image (File Photo/ Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
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  • United Kingdom

On March 12, 2026, China's 'Ethnic Unity and Progress' law has stirred apprehension among Tibetans and other ethnic minorities about the potential loss of cultural and linguistic identity. A report by the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) highlights this concern, as the legislation enforces Mandarin as the main language of instruction for minorities like Tibetans, Uyghurs, and Mongolians from preschool to high school.

The CTA report reveals that this policy demands compulsory Mandarin education, effectively replacing native languages in core subjects and jeopardizing linguistic heritage. In response, the Parents Committee of the London School of Tibetan Language and Culture has started a program to encourage students to converse in Tibetan, rewarding them for their efforts.

Looking forward, the school plans to implement additional measures under Representative Tsering Yangkyi's guidance, including using Tibetan in Gyalrab lessons and playing messages from the Dalai Lama at assemblies. The CTA remains hopeful that community efforts can counter the assimilation drive and preserve Tibetan culture for future generations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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