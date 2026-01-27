End of an Era: Jammu and Kashmir's District Development Councils Conclude Term

In a significant development for Jammu and Kashmir's local governance, District Development Councils are poised to dissolve on February 24, 2026, following the completion of their five-year mandate, according to recent official statements.

The DDCs, first introduced in 2020 as part of a comprehensive Panchayati Raj system, have concluded their designated term, leaving the region temporarily without elected representation. Prior similar structures, such as municipalities, Panchayats, and Block Development Councils, have recently ended their tenures as well.

Officials cite that the delay in scheduling new elections stems from ongoing projects such as ward delimitation and allocation for other backward classes. Promising timely elections in the future, J-K Lt Governor Manoj Sinha emphasized a commitment to robustly reinforcing local institutions during a Legislative Assembly session.

(With inputs from agencies.)