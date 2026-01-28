Saudi-Iran Dialogue: A Push for Regional Stability

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has communicated a firm stance to Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, affirming that Saudi Arabia will not permit its airspace or land for military operations targeting Tehran. This declaration, made public by the Saudi Press Agency, underscores Riyadh's commitment to diplomatic solutions.

In a phone conversation, the Saudi de facto leader expressed support for dialogue-driven efforts to enhance regional security and stability. Correspondingly, Iranian President Pezeshkian emphasized Tehran's openness to any peaceful process, in alignment with international law, to avert conflict.

The move mirrors a recent stance from the United Arab Emirates, adding a layer of complexity amid ongoing US-Iran tensions. As military presence strengthens in the region, the US maintains pressure on Iran regarding its nuclear program and human rights issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)