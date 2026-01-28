Left Menu

Saudi-Iran Dialogue: A Push for Regional Stability

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman assured Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian that Saudi Arabia will not support military actions against Tehran. The conversation highlighted efforts to resolve regional tensions through dialogue, as tension persists following US military movements and protests in Iran.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-01-2026 03:27 IST | Created: 28-01-2026 03:27 IST
Saudi Crown Prince

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has communicated a firm stance to Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, affirming that Saudi Arabia will not permit its airspace or land for military operations targeting Tehran. This declaration, made public by the Saudi Press Agency, underscores Riyadh's commitment to diplomatic solutions.

In a phone conversation, the Saudi de facto leader expressed support for dialogue-driven efforts to enhance regional security and stability. Correspondingly, Iranian President Pezeshkian emphasized Tehran's openness to any peaceful process, in alignment with international law, to avert conflict.

The move mirrors a recent stance from the United Arab Emirates, adding a layer of complexity amid ongoing US-Iran tensions. As military presence strengthens in the region, the US maintains pressure on Iran regarding its nuclear program and human rights issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

