Left Menu

Former First Lady Kim Keon Hee Sentenced Amid Scandal

Kim Keon Hee, former first lady of South Korea, received a one-year and eight-month sentence for accepting gifts for political favours. Cleared of stock manipulation and political funds charges, her sentence is part of wider investigations into scandals involving ex-President Yoon Suk Yeol.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-01-2026 13:15 IST | Created: 28-01-2026 13:15 IST
Former First Lady Kim Keon Hee Sentenced Amid Scandal
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a major legal development, South Korea's former first lady Kim Keon Hee has been sentenced to one year and eight months in prison for receiving luxury gifts, including Chanel bags and a diamond pendant, in exchange for political favors from Unification Church officials. While the court cleared her of stock price manipulation and political funds violations, prosecutors intend to appeal the not-guilty verdicts.

This ruling is part of an ongoing probe into former President Yoon Suk Yeol's administration, which has been under fire following Yoon's attempt to impose martial law in 2024. Yoon, who is facing multiple trials, has already received a five-year sentence for obstructing his arrest after his legal authority ended.

The verdict underscores the symbolic, yet influential, role of the first lady, with the court stating that Kim's actions set a poor example. Her lawyer is contemplating appealing against the bribery conviction, while supporters of Yoon and Kim maintain faith in their innocence, braving frigid conditions to express their support outside the courthouse.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
China and Denmark Strengthen Ties in Green Maritime Endeavors

China and Denmark Strengthen Ties in Green Maritime Endeavors

 Global
2
Supreme Court to Rehear Air India Crash Investigation

Supreme Court to Rehear Air India Crash Investigation

 India
3
UNICEF Scales Up Gaza Learning Drive to Reach 336,000 Children

UNICEF Scales Up Gaza Learning Drive to Reach 336,000 Children

 Global
4
La Niña Signals Linger as Oceans Warm and Rainfall Patterns Shift

La Niña Signals Linger as Oceans Warm and Rainfall Patterns Shift

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why Tackling Climate Change and Air Pollution Together Is Korea’s Smartest Bet

Why safe water and sanitation remain out of reach despite a decade of global action

Strong Laws, Uneven Results: How Czech Cities Shape the Real Business Environment

Services Power Indonesia’s Economy, but Barriers Still Limit Jobs, Exports, and Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026