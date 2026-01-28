Former First Lady Kim Keon Hee Sentenced Amid Scandal

In a major legal development, South Korea's former first lady Kim Keon Hee has been sentenced to one year and eight months in prison for receiving luxury gifts, including Chanel bags and a diamond pendant, in exchange for political favors from Unification Church officials. While the court cleared her of stock price manipulation and political funds violations, prosecutors intend to appeal the not-guilty verdicts.

This ruling is part of an ongoing probe into former President Yoon Suk Yeol's administration, which has been under fire following Yoon's attempt to impose martial law in 2024. Yoon, who is facing multiple trials, has already received a five-year sentence for obstructing his arrest after his legal authority ended.

The verdict underscores the symbolic, yet influential, role of the first lady, with the court stating that Kim's actions set a poor example. Her lawyer is contemplating appealing against the bribery conviction, while supporters of Yoon and Kim maintain faith in their innocence, braving frigid conditions to express their support outside the courthouse.

(With inputs from agencies.)