Kerala's Confidential Letter Controversy: Governor vs Speaker

A row has erupted in Kerala between the Raj Bhavan and Assembly Speaker A N Shamseer over a "highly confidential" letter from Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar. The governor's office and the Speaker are at odds after Shamseer claimed the letter reached the media before him.

In a statement on Wednesday, Raj Bhavan firmly rejected Shamseer's allegations, asserting that the original letter was appropriately delivered to the Speaker. The Governor's office expressed disapproval of Shamseer's response and highlighted the need to uphold constitutional decorum.

Shamseer dubbed it "ironic" that he received the governor's letter after the media. The disagreement stems from the governor's request for visuals of Shamseer's policy speech at the budget session commencement on January 20.