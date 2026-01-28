Left Menu

International Outcry Over UNRWA Demolition in East Jerusalem

Britain and its allies, including France and Canada, condemned the demolition of the U.N. Palestinian refugee agency's East Jerusalem compound by Israeli authorities. They jointly urged Israel to halt all demolitions. The statement was released on the British government website by foreign ministers of multiple countries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 28-01-2026 21:47 IST | Created: 28-01-2026 21:47 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Britain and its allies, including France and Canada, have vehemently condemned the demolition carried out by Israeli authorities on the U.N. Palestinian refugee agency's East Jerusalem compound last week.

In a unified statement, the coalition has called upon Israel to immediately cease all demolitions in the region to prevent further exacerbation of tensions.

This joint appeal was published via the British government's website and backed by foreign ministers from Belgium, Denmark, Iceland, Ireland, Japan, Norway, Portugal, and Spain, signifying a strong international demand for action.

