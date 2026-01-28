Scandal, Influence, and Verdict: The Fall of South Korea's First Couple

In a dramatic turn of events, Kim Keon Hee, the wife of South Korea's deposed President Yoon Suk Yeol, has been handed a 20-month prison sentence for corruption. The ruling comes as her husband faces possible life imprisonment over high-stakes rebellion charges.

The Seoul Central District Court found Kim guilty of accepting luxury gifts from the Unification Church in return for political favors. Despite receiving a lesser sentence than the 15-year term prosecutors demanded, the case has ignited debates about the abuse of power at the highest levels of government.

Yoon, dogged by allegations of plotting martial law to protect his wife from scrutiny, remains under legal scrutiny. Both Kim and Yoon's legal teams have signaled intentions to appeal, while the governing Democratic Party decries the leniency shown in Kim's case.

(With inputs from agencies.)