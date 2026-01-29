Left Menu

Guan Heng: A Courageous Quest for Asylum

Guan Heng, a Chinese whistleblower, was granted asylum in the US after exposing human rights abuses in Xinjiang. Facing persecution, he fled to the US and applied for asylum. Despite public and legal hurdles, a judge ruled in his favor, affirming the credibility of his fear of persecution.

In a significant legal victory, Guan Heng, a Chinese national, was granted asylum in the United States on Wednesday. Guan had exposed human rights abuses in Xinjiang and successfully convinced a New York immigration judge of his genuine fear of persecution if deported back to China.

After filming and releasing footage of detention facilities in Xinjiang, Guan faced potential retaliation back home, pushing him to seek refuge in the US illegally in 2021. His case garnered widespread attention, with his lawyer arguing it epitomizes the essence of asylum protection.

Judge Charles Ouslander praised Guan's integrity and credibility, recognizing the serious threat he faced from the Chinese authorities. However, Guan remains in custody, awaiting the Department of Homeland Security's decision on whether to appeal the ruling. The department has 30 days to decide.

