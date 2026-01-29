Supreme Court's Stand: Domestic Workers and the Challenges of Legislative Gaps

The Supreme Court declined a public interest litigation demanding a legal framework for domestic workers' minimum wages, emphasizing the limits of its jurisdiction. Chief Justice Surya Kant criticized trade unions for hindering industrial development and mentioned that reforms should focus on skill enhancement and rights awareness.

The bench, including Justice Joymalya Bagchi, acknowledged domestic workers' struggles but stressed the judiciary's limitations in legislating. The petitioners were urged to seek state and union government action, as domestic workers, mainly women, remain underprotected.

Senior advocate Raju Ramachandran highlighted international standards offering better protections. Despite awareness, the CJI warned of potential adverse effects of enforcing minimum wages, fearing litigation against households and the ineffectiveness of trade union models across various sectors.

