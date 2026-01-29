Phone Tapping Scandal: KCR Summoned by SIT
The Telangana police's Special Investigation Team (SIT) has issued a notice to former Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao regarding phone tapping allegations during the BRS regime. KCR is set to appear before the SIT on January 30. The investigation involves unauthorized phone surveillance linked to various high-profile individuals.
The Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Telangana police has intensified its probe into allegations of phone tapping during the previous BRS regime, issuing a notice to K Chandrasekhar Rao. Known popularly as KCR, the former Chief Minister and current party chief has been asked to appear for examination on January 30, sources indicate.
The SIT, acknowledging KCR's age, suggested he could choose the Jubilee Hills Police station or another convenient location in Hyderabad for questioning. His son, BRS Working President K T Rama Rao, and senior MLA T Harish Rao have already appeared before the SIT earlier this month, reflecting the investigation's breadth.
The case centers on accusations of unauthorized phone surveillance involving prominent politicians, businessmen, journalists, and judiciary members. Former Telangana intelligence chief T Prabhakar Rao and a suspended DSP are among those implicated, with arrests made for alleged intelligence data erasure and phone tapping activities.
