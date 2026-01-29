Karnataka Assembly Uproar: Government Advertisement Sparks Controversy

The Karnataka Legislative Assembly erupted in controversy on Thursday over a government advertisement opposing the Centre's VB-G RAM G Act. The Siddaramaiah-led administration faced accusations from the BJP of squandering taxpayers' money on malicious propaganda.

Amid loud protests, the House was briefly adjourned, with BJP members walking out in objection. The opposition criticized the government's decision to repeal the UPA-era Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act and replace it with the Viksit Bharat Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) Act.

Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister Priyank Kharge defended the advertisement, challenging the BJP to specify any legal violations. He dismissed claims of misconduct, asserting that criticism of the Centre should not automatically be considered unlawful.

(With inputs from agencies.)