Karnataka Assembly Uproar: Government Advertisement Sparks Controversy

The Karnataka Legislative Assembly was in turmoil over a state government advertisement criticizing the Centre's new VB-G RAM G Act. The opposition BJP accused the Siddaramaiah-led government of misusing taxpayers' money for propaganda, leading to protests and a walkout. The government defended its actions amid allegations of disrespecting Mahatma Gandhi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 29-01-2026 15:10 IST | Created: 29-01-2026 15:10 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Karnataka Legislative Assembly erupted in controversy on Thursday over a government advertisement opposing the Centre's VB-G RAM G Act. The Siddaramaiah-led administration faced accusations from the BJP of squandering taxpayers' money on malicious propaganda.

Amid loud protests, the House was briefly adjourned, with BJP members walking out in objection. The opposition criticized the government's decision to repeal the UPA-era Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act and replace it with the Viksit Bharat Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) Act.

Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister Priyank Kharge defended the advertisement, challenging the BJP to specify any legal violations. He dismissed claims of misconduct, asserting that criticism of the Centre should not automatically be considered unlawful.

(With inputs from agencies.)

