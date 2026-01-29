The Lingering Shadows: Families in Jharkhand Await Justice for Missing Children

In Jharkhand, a cloud of uncertainty looms over families of missing children, as months pass with scant progress in investigations. Distraught parents cling to hope despite the vast unknowns, as law enforcement continues to grapple with the complex challenge of child trafficking.

Sapna Birhorni, from the Birhor community known as a Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Group, describes the anguish of her missing three-year-old daughter, who vanished last September when she and her husband left for work. Police efforts, ongoing but fruitless, have left her hope dwindling as time marches on.

In a broader effort, authorities recently dismantled an inter-state child trafficking ring and rescued several minors, offering a glimmer of hope. Yet, for mothers like Sapna and others across different districts, the search continues amidst an emotional landscape of uncertainty.

(With inputs from agencies.)