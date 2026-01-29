Left Menu

The Lingering Shadows: Families in Jharkhand Await Justice for Missing Children

More than five months have passed since some children went missing in Jharkhand. Families continue to search for answers, holding onto diminishing hope. While anti-trafficking efforts have led to some rescues, many parents are still waiting, as investigations reveal few clues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 29-01-2026 16:12 IST | Created: 29-01-2026 16:12 IST
The Lingering Shadows: Families in Jharkhand Await Justice for Missing Children
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In Jharkhand, a cloud of uncertainty looms over families of missing children, as months pass with scant progress in investigations. Distraught parents cling to hope despite the vast unknowns, as law enforcement continues to grapple with the complex challenge of child trafficking.

Sapna Birhorni, from the Birhor community known as a Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Group, describes the anguish of her missing three-year-old daughter, who vanished last September when she and her husband left for work. Police efforts, ongoing but fruitless, have left her hope dwindling as time marches on.

In a broader effort, authorities recently dismantled an inter-state child trafficking ring and rescued several minors, offering a glimmer of hope. Yet, for mothers like Sapna and others across different districts, the search continues amidst an emotional landscape of uncertainty.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
PM Modi at NCC Rally: Youth Are India’s Strength, Values and Global Advantage

PM Modi at NCC Rally: Youth Are India’s Strength, Values and Global Advantag...

 India
2
Sahaja Yamalapalli: India's Tennis Prodigy Ready for Mumbai Open

Sahaja Yamalapalli: India's Tennis Prodigy Ready for Mumbai Open

 India
3
India's recent eco performance exhibits macroeconomic stability and growth can be sustained even in turbulent global environment: Survey.

India's recent eco performance exhibits macroeconomic stability and growth c...

 India
4
Beats of Bharat: Uniting India's Youth Through Dance

Beats of Bharat: Uniting India's Youth Through Dance

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Big tech and AI drive subtle shift toward digital authoritarianism

Why AI hasn't yet delivered for urban transport

Banking audits get faster and sharper with artificial intelligence

AI-driven methods accelerate detection of pesticides in food systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026