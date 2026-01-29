Urgent Need to Update Eligibility Criteria for Food Security Act

In a call for legislative reassessment, Samajwadi Party MP Javed Ali Khan has urged the government to update the income criteria for beneficiaries under the Food Security Act. Addressing the Rajya Sabha, Khan emphasized that inflation and increased salaries necessitate a revision to prevent 17 lakh residents in Uttar Pradesh from losing their ration cards.

The National Food Security Act, enacted in 2013, has been essential, especially amid the Covid pandemic, offering subsidised grains to approximately two-thirds of India's population. However, the eligibility criteria have remained unchanged since its inception, causing disparities in the face of rising living costs.

Khan highlighted that to align with contemporary economic realities, the income thresholds should be adjusted from Rs 2 lakh to Rs 3.60 lakh in rural areas and from Rs 3 lakh to Rs 5.40 lakh in urban areas. This revision would help uphold the Act's original intent, ensuring continued support for those in need.

