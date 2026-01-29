Left Menu

Urgent Need to Update Eligibility Criteria for Food Security Act

Samajwadi Party MP Javed Ali Khan has urged the government to revise the income criteria under the National Food Security Act. He warns that 17 lakh people in Uttar Pradesh may lose access due to outdated income limits, despite considerable inflation and salary adjustments over the last 13 years.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-01-2026 16:29 IST | Created: 29-01-2026 16:29 IST
Urgent Need to Update Eligibility Criteria for Food Security Act
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a call for legislative reassessment, Samajwadi Party MP Javed Ali Khan has urged the government to update the income criteria for beneficiaries under the Food Security Act. Addressing the Rajya Sabha, Khan emphasized that inflation and increased salaries necessitate a revision to prevent 17 lakh residents in Uttar Pradesh from losing their ration cards.

The National Food Security Act, enacted in 2013, has been essential, especially amid the Covid pandemic, offering subsidised grains to approximately two-thirds of India's population. However, the eligibility criteria have remained unchanged since its inception, causing disparities in the face of rising living costs.

Khan highlighted that to align with contemporary economic realities, the income thresholds should be adjusted from Rs 2 lakh to Rs 3.60 lakh in rural areas and from Rs 3 lakh to Rs 5.40 lakh in urban areas. This revision would help uphold the Act's original intent, ensuring continued support for those in need.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
PM Modi at NCC Rally: Youth Are India’s Strength, Values and Global Advantage

PM Modi at NCC Rally: Youth Are India’s Strength, Values and Global Advantag...

 India
2
Sahaja Yamalapalli: India's Tennis Prodigy Ready for Mumbai Open

Sahaja Yamalapalli: India's Tennis Prodigy Ready for Mumbai Open

 India
3
India's recent eco performance exhibits macroeconomic stability and growth can be sustained even in turbulent global environment: Survey.

India's recent eco performance exhibits macroeconomic stability and growth c...

 India
4
Beats of Bharat: Uniting India's Youth Through Dance

Beats of Bharat: Uniting India's Youth Through Dance

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Big tech and AI drive subtle shift toward digital authoritarianism

Why AI hasn't yet delivered for urban transport

Banking audits get faster and sharper with artificial intelligence

AI-driven methods accelerate detection of pesticides in food systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026