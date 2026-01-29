Railways Sanctions ₹426 Cr Fourth Line on Busy Bilaspur–Raipur Route

The Ministry of Railways has approved the construction of a fourth railway line between Baikunth and Urkura in Chhattisgarh, at an estimated cost of ₹426.01 crore, under the South East Central Railway. The 26.40-kilometre project targets one of the country’s most congested and strategically important rail corridors.

The Baikunth–Urkura stretch forms a critical link on the Bilaspur–Raipur–Nagpur main line, which is also part of the Mumbai–Howrah high-density network—among the busiest rail routes in India. The section is currently operating at saturated capacity, making expansion essential to meet rising passenger and freight demand.

Capacity boost for passengers and freight

The sanctioned fourth line is expected to significantly ease congestion, enabling smoother train operations, improved punctuality and reduced delays. It will create headroom for additional passenger and coaching services, enhancing travel reliability on this heavily utilised route.

On the freight side, the project is projected to unlock additional capacity of around 14.25 million tonnes per annum (MTPA). This is expected to generate additional annual earnings of about ₹61.70 crore for Indian Railways, beginning from the first year of commissioning.

Supporting industrial growth

The region has seen rapid industrial expansion, with the growth of power plants, coal mines, steel and cement units, alongside allied industries. The additional line will enable faster and more dependable movement of bulk commodities, strengthening supply chains and supporting sustained industrial growth.

The project has been identified under the Energy, Cement and Mineral Corridor, reflecting Indian Railways’ strategic focus on strengthening infrastructure in high-traffic, economically critical regions.

Towards faster travel and stronger logistics

Once completed, the Baikunth–Urkura fourth line is expected to transform passenger travel by making journeys faster and more reliable, while also boosting freight efficiency, reinforcing the region’s role as a key industrial and logistics hub.