Tragic End: Delhi SWAT Officer's Life Cut Short by Husband's Brutal Assault

Kajal Chaudhary, a 27-year-old SWAT officer, died after being violently attacked by her husband, Ankur, who allegedly announced his intentions over a call with her brother. Her family accused Ankur of domestic abuse and dowry harassment, leading to a tragic end for the officer.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-01-2026 17:23 IST | Created: 29-01-2026 17:23 IST
  • India

In a heart-wrenching incident that highlights the horrors of domestic violence, Kajal Chaudhary, a 27-year-old Delhi Police SWAT commando, succumbed to her injuries after being brutally assaulted by her husband, Ankur. The tragic event unfolded in her Delhi home, reportedly during a heated altercation on January 22.

Kajal's brother, Nikhil, detailed the harrowing experience of receiving a phone call from Ankur, who allegedly announced his violent intentions. Nikhil was forced to listen helplessly as his sister cried out in pain. Subsequently, Kajal's husband was arrested, but she passed away on January 27 following a five-day struggle for survival.

The Chaudhary family has claimed long-standing abuse, including dowry harassment, and seeks justice for their daughter. The couple's turbulent relationship was marked by financial disputes and persistent tension. A case has been registered against Ankur, and the police continue to investigate the appalling attack.

(With inputs from agencies.)

