Mass Protest March in Kolkata Against Electoral Roll Harassment

A massive protest march led by West Bengal minister Siddiqullah Chowdhury took place in Kolkata, organized by the Jamiat-e-Ulama-e-Hind. This demonstration was aimed at highlighting the alleged harassment of citizens during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

The peaceful march commenced in the Rajabazar area and concluded 4.5 kilometers away at Esplanade. Participants, including women and the elderly, voiced strong slogans against the Centre and the Election Commission, alleging inhumane verification processes.

Minister Chowdhury condemned what he saw as undue pressure from the central government on the Election Commission, claiming it compromises the autonomy of the body and disproportionately affects minority groups.

