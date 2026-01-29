Delhi High Court Clears Path for Wrestler Harassment Case to Proceed

The Delhi High Court affirmed that the trial court can proceed with the sexual harassment case involving former BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. The case, filed by multiple women wrestlers, accuses Singh of various offenses.

The court scheduled the next hearing for April 21 after Singh's lawyer requested an adjournment. Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma questioned the lack of arguments from Singh's camp but was assured that arguments would be presented at the next court date.

Singh maintains his innocence, accusing a biased investigation and claiming false implications. Charges of sexual harassment and intimidation were previously framed, with co-accused Vinod Tomar also facing charges. Delhi Police initiated the case following the Supreme Court's intervention.

(With inputs from agencies.)