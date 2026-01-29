Left Menu

Delhi High Court Clears Path for Wrestler Harassment Case to Proceed

The Delhi High Court clarified there's no stay on the trial court proceedings related to the sexual harassment case against former WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. Singh challenged the FIR and charges framed against him. The next hearing is set for April 21 as the trial continues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-01-2026 16:10 IST | Created: 29-01-2026 16:10 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi High Court affirmed that the trial court can proceed with the sexual harassment case involving former BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. The case, filed by multiple women wrestlers, accuses Singh of various offenses.

The court scheduled the next hearing for April 21 after Singh's lawyer requested an adjournment. Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma questioned the lack of arguments from Singh's camp but was assured that arguments would be presented at the next court date.

Singh maintains his innocence, accusing a biased investigation and claiming false implications. Charges of sexual harassment and intimidation were previously framed, with co-accused Vinod Tomar also facing charges. Delhi Police initiated the case following the Supreme Court's intervention.

(With inputs from agencies.)

