Political Turmoil: Phone Tapping Allegations Ignite Telangana's Political Arena

The Telangana police's SIT has summoned former Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao for questioning over alleged phone tapping during the previous BRS regime. The notice ignited controversy with BRS leaders calling it political vendetta. The case involves illegal phone surveillance and arrested officials, challenging political stability in Telangana.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 29-01-2026 17:42 IST | Created: 29-01-2026 17:42 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Telangana police has issued a notice to K Chandrasekhar Rao, former Chief Minister, concerning alleged phone tapping during the BRS regime. Rao is expected to present himself for examination on January 30, either at the Jubilee Hills Police Station or a convenient location of his choice in Hyderabad.

K T Rama Rao, BRS Working President, has criticized the Congress government, accusing it of using the notice as a political weapon to divert attention from its governance failures. He labeled the investigation as 'revenge' and 'political malice,' asserting that the public will eventually retaliate against the Congress.

The case revolves around allegations of unauthorized phone surveillance involving several key figures, including politicians and journalists. Several BRS leaders have already been questioned by the SIT, and arrests have been made, suggesting a deep-rooted political and legal crisis in the state's administration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

