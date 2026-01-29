Left Menu

Cross-Border Compassion: India and Bangladesh Exchange Fishermen

India and Bangladesh have repatriated detained fishermen from each other's territories. This humanitarian exchange addressed both nations' fishing communities' livelihood concerns, resulting in the return of 23 Indian and 128 Bangladeshi fishermen and their vessels. Authorities ensured the well-being of those detained during their incarceration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-01-2026 17:57 IST | Created: 29-01-2026 17:57 IST
Cross-Border Compassion: India and Bangladesh Exchange Fishermen
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Bangladesh has facilitated the repatriation of 23 Indian fishermen on Thursday, simultaneously with New Delhi releasing 128 Bangladeshi fishermen. This coordinated exchange underscores a concerted effort to address humanitarian and livelihood concerns of fishing communities both sides of the border face.

According to a statement from Indian authorities, the Indian fishermen had unintentionally crossed the International Maritime Boundary Line and were detained by Bangladeshi officials. Similarly, Bangladeshi fishermen had been apprehended by Indian authorities, prompting both governments to act for their citizens' release and repatriation.

The Indian High Commission ensured the well-being of detained Indian fishermen, providing essentials and warm jackets during their incarceration period. The Government of India emphasized its dedication to safeguarding the safety and welfare of its fishing communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Corruption Scandal: UK Immigration Officers Accused of Exploiting Migrants

Corruption Scandal: UK Immigration Officers Accused of Exploiting Migrants

 United Kingdom
2
PM Modi at NCC Rally: Youth Are India’s Strength, Values and Global Advantage

PM Modi at NCC Rally: Youth Are India’s Strength, Values and Global Advantag...

 India
3
India's recent eco performance exhibits macroeconomic stability and growth can be sustained even in turbulent global environment: Survey.

India's recent eco performance exhibits macroeconomic stability and growth c...

 India
4
Telangana's Phone Tapping Scandal: KCR Summoned for Questioning

Telangana's Phone Tapping Scandal: KCR Summoned for Questioning

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Big tech and AI drive subtle shift toward digital authoritarianism

Why AI hasn't yet delivered for urban transport

Banking audits get faster and sharper with artificial intelligence

AI-driven methods accelerate detection of pesticides in food systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026