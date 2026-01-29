Cross-Border Compassion: India and Bangladesh Exchange Fishermen

Bangladesh has facilitated the repatriation of 23 Indian fishermen on Thursday, simultaneously with New Delhi releasing 128 Bangladeshi fishermen. This coordinated exchange underscores a concerted effort to address humanitarian and livelihood concerns of fishing communities both sides of the border face.

According to a statement from Indian authorities, the Indian fishermen had unintentionally crossed the International Maritime Boundary Line and were detained by Bangladeshi officials. Similarly, Bangladeshi fishermen had been apprehended by Indian authorities, prompting both governments to act for their citizens' release and repatriation.

The Indian High Commission ensured the well-being of detained Indian fishermen, providing essentials and warm jackets during their incarceration period. The Government of India emphasized its dedication to safeguarding the safety and welfare of its fishing communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)