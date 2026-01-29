Empowering Grassroots: Arunachal Pradesh's Push for Panchayati Raj Transformation
Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu urged Panchayati Raj representatives to enhance grassroots democracy through efficient planning and scheme implementation. He highlighted state initiatives for rural development, emphasizing self-governance and women's participation, and introduced new employment and governance schemes aimed at transforming village infrastructure and livelihoods.
- Country:
- India
Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu has called for a revitalization of grassroots democracy through the Panchayati Raj system, emphasizing inclusive planning and efficient scheme implementations. Addressing elected representatives at a four-day state-level orientation program, Khandu congratulated newly elected officials on securing public mandates.
The Chief Minister outlined plans to empower the Panchayati Raj system with new schemes and digital tools. Khandu highlighted significant state initiatives like Seva Aapke Dwar and Cabinet Aapke Dwar, which have facilitated direct service delivery to over 15 lakh people. He reaffirmed the independence of Panchayati Raj institutions from legislative interference, asserting their role in village development.
Khandu also highlighted the growing role of women in governance, with nearly 50% female representation in Panchayati Raj posts and over 1.4 lakh women engaged in self-help groups. He introduced the Viksit Bharat Gramin Rozgar aur Aajeevika Guarantee Mission, aimed at ensuring employment and enhancing rural infrastructure, and called for participatory planning practices.
(With inputs from agencies.)
