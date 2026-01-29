Left Menu

CTAN Demands Re-Examination of Controversial Forest Guard Test

The Combined Technical Association of Nagaland (CTAN) has called for a retake of the Forest Guard exam held in July last year, citing significant procedural flaws. Key complaints included the absence of OMR sheets, lack of negative marking details, and inconsistency in rules regarding correction pens and Medical Fitness Certificate charges, undermining transparency.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kohima | Updated: 29-01-2026 18:11 IST | Created: 29-01-2026 18:11 IST
CTAN Demands Re-Examination of Controversial Forest Guard Test
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Combined Technical Association of Nagaland (CTAN) has formally requested a re-examination of the Forest Guard written test conducted on July 12 of last year, citing multiple procedural irregularities.

CTAN alleges that the examination process was compromised due to the absence of OMR sheets and inadequate disclosure of negative marking policies. Further discrepancies surfaced as candidates were not allowed to keep copies of the question papers, despite the release of an answer key, limiting their ability to verify responses.

Moreover, inconsistencies were reported in the use of correction pens, which were allowed at some centers but not others, and each candidate was charged ₹300 for Medical Fitness Certificates under questionable practices. Convenor Meshenlo Kath and Co-Convenor Kaqheto Kughutu of CTAN insist a retake is essential to maintain fairness and integrity in the recruitment process.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Corruption Scandal: UK Immigration Officers Accused of Exploiting Migrants

Corruption Scandal: UK Immigration Officers Accused of Exploiting Migrants

 United Kingdom
2
PM Modi at NCC Rally: Youth Are India’s Strength, Values and Global Advantage

PM Modi at NCC Rally: Youth Are India’s Strength, Values and Global Advantag...

 India
3
India's recent eco performance exhibits macroeconomic stability and growth can be sustained even in turbulent global environment: Survey.

India's recent eco performance exhibits macroeconomic stability and growth c...

 India
4
Telangana's Phone Tapping Scandal: KCR Summoned for Questioning

Telangana's Phone Tapping Scandal: KCR Summoned for Questioning

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Big tech and AI drive subtle shift toward digital authoritarianism

Why AI hasn't yet delivered for urban transport

Banking audits get faster and sharper with artificial intelligence

AI-driven methods accelerate detection of pesticides in food systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026