CTAN Demands Re-Examination of Controversial Forest Guard Test

The Combined Technical Association of Nagaland (CTAN) has formally requested a re-examination of the Forest Guard written test conducted on July 12 of last year, citing multiple procedural irregularities.

CTAN alleges that the examination process was compromised due to the absence of OMR sheets and inadequate disclosure of negative marking policies. Further discrepancies surfaced as candidates were not allowed to keep copies of the question papers, despite the release of an answer key, limiting their ability to verify responses.

Moreover, inconsistencies were reported in the use of correction pens, which were allowed at some centers but not others, and each candidate was charged ₹300 for Medical Fitness Certificates under questionable practices. Convenor Meshenlo Kath and Co-Convenor Kaqheto Kughutu of CTAN insist a retake is essential to maintain fairness and integrity in the recruitment process.

