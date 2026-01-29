Left Menu

Narco-Terror Module Crackdown: Two Arrests in Punjab

Punjab Police, in collaboration with Himachal Pradesh Police, has arrested two men linked to a narco-terror module associated with Babbar Khalsa International. The arrests relate to a blast outside a Nalagarh police station on January 1, with the accused found possessing an improvised explosive device.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 29-01-2026 19:16 IST | Created: 29-01-2026 19:16 IST
The Punjab Police, in a coordinated effort with the Himachal Pradesh Police and Central agencies, have apprehended two men allegedly involved in a narco-terror module connected to the banned organization Babbar Khalsa International (BKI). The arrests were made in Nawanshahr, Punjab, in relation to an explosion that occurred outside a police station in Nalagarh, Himachal Pradesh, on January 1.

Director General of Police, Gaurav Yadav, identified the accused as Shamsher Singh alias Sheru and Pardeep Singh alias Deepu, both residents of Rahon. An improvised explosive device (IED) was seized from them. The blast had shaken the New Year morning commute, causing structural damage to nearby buildings, including an Army canteen.

The incident prompted a social media claim by BKI and the Punjab Sovereignty Alliance, citing it as retaliatory action against police inaction on synthetic drug smuggling. The investigation revealed that the detained individuals received orders from gangsters affiliated with BKI, part of a broader conspiracy aimed at law enforcement. Authorities are actively pursuing two additional suspects.

