Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Actor Tobey Maguire testifies at US lawyer's tax evasion trial

Spider-Man star Tobey Maguire testified on Wednesday at the U.S. criminal tax trial of Tom Goldstein, telling jurors in Greenbelt, Maryland that he once hired the prominent American lawyer to help recover more than $7 million in poker winnings. Maguire said he met Goldstein, a ‌former top U.S. Supreme Court lawyer, through "poker circles." The actor, who starred as Spider-Man in Sam Raimi's 2002 blockbuster film, recounted learning poker in his youth, before later playing in casinos and at private homes.

New play in Denmark charts Novo Nordisk's weight loss boom

A play examining the meteoric rise of Danish weight-loss drug giant Novo Nordisk will premiere on Saturday at ⁠a theatre outside Copenhagen. "The Golden Calf" tells the story of August and Marie Krogh, the Danish couple who founded Nordisk Insulinlaboratorium in 1923, a precursor to Novo Nordisk that's now valued at $200 billion.

Bad Bunny, Kendrick Lamar or Lady Gaga could make Grammys history

The music industry will hand out its highest honors on Sunday at the Grammy Awards, where Bad Bunny, Kendrick Lamar and Lady Gaga will battle for the most coveted album of the year prize and a chance to make history. Trevor Noah is returning to host for a ​sixth time, which he says will be his last Grammys gig. The show will air live on CBS and stream on Paramount+ at 5 p.m. Los Angeles time (0100 GMT on Monday).

Mattel builds He-Man movie buzz with new action figures

Mattel ‍launched a new line of action figures on Thursday for its upcoming live-action movie "Masters of the Universe", aiming to repeat the success of its 2023 smash hit "Barbie". The toymaker has more than a dozen movies in development as it looks to reinvigorate its brands and spur demand.

Trump cabinet attends black carpet premiere of Amazon-backed documentary 'Melania'

With tensions in Minneapolis still high and a possible U.S. military strike on Iran looming, movers and shakers in the Trump administration took a timeout on Thursday to attend a lavish event celebrating a big-budget documentary about first lady Melania Trump. The movie, "Melania," was financed at an eyebrow-raising $75 million by Amazon ⁠MGM Studios. Amazon's chairman, ‌Jeff Bezos, also contributed to President Donald Trump's inaugural fund earlier ⁠this year.

Catherine O'Hara, star of 'Schitt's Creek' and 'Home Alone,' dead at 71

Catherine O'Hara, the shape-shifting Canadian comic actor whose characters ranged from the deliriously theatrical Moira Rose in "Schitt's Creek" to the frantic mother in "Home Alone," has died at 71 — prompting an outpouring of tributes led by her co-star Macaulay Culkin and Canadian Prime ‍Minister Mark Carney. A representative from the office of her manager Marc Gurvitz confirmed the death of O'Hara, who earned the 2020 Emmy for best comedy actress, helping to propel "Schitt's Creek" to TV awards season dominance at the 2021 Golden Globes.

Survival showdown in 'Send Help' is full of firsts ​for star Rachel McAdams

Rachel McAdams' maltreated and underappreciated character battles it out with her boss on a desert island in director Sam Raimi's new horror-comedy "Send Help". McAdams stars as smart but frumpy Linda Liddle, who has long toiled in the strategy ⁠and planning department of a consultancy firm, but gets sidelined by her new misogynistic and entitled boss, Bradley (Dylan O'Brien). Given a final chance to prove her worth, Linda joins Bradley and his band of brothers on a business trip to Bangkok. When their plane crashes in a freak storm, Linda and Bradley are the only ⁠survivors and find themselves stranded on a remote island. A fan of the TV show "Survivor", Linda thrives in the new environment, reversing the power dynamics, and tensions between the two soon turn into a battle of wills. The film, which opens in cinemas globally this week, features gory scenes and blends thriller elements and dark humour in Raimi's hallmark style. "Linda's been definitely one of the most fun parts I've played," McAdams said at the film's London premiere on Thursday. "There's just so much to do, from the survival ⁠training to being bloodied up like nobody's business. I definitely had a lot of firsts on this film. And after 25 years, you know, that's kind of exciting," the "Mean Girls" and "The Notebook" actress said. O'Brien said the movie, which was shot ⁠in Thailand, Australia and Los Angeles, was less physically demanding for its ‌leads than it appears on screen. "I think it was a lot more fun than maybe you're thinking," he said. "I guess that's the movie magic of it. It looks really miserable and we're having all this stuff thrown onto us and coming out of us, but it was a blast." Raimi, who directed from a script by Damian Shannon and Mark Swift, said he ⁠hoped the film would keep audiences on their toes. "I really wanted to follow the screenplay, which suggested it could be a really good audience manipulation film where they just ‍don't know what's happening next," the "Evil Dead" and "Spider-Man" filmmaker said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)