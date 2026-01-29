Left Menu

Punjab Police Crackdown: Massive Heroin and Ammunition Haul

The Punjab Police seized 42.9 kg of heroin and arms in Amritsar, unraveling a potential cross-border narco-terror network. The operation used actionable intelligence from Village Defence Committees. Two suspects are detained, while further investigations are ongoing to uncover ties and detain more culprits.

Updated: 29-01-2026 19:36 IST | Created: 29-01-2026 19:36 IST
In a significant law enforcement operation, Punjab Police seized 42.9 kg of heroin and ammunition in Amritsar. The crackdown, potentially linked to a cross-border narco-terror network, was conducted based on intelligence from Village Defence Committees.

Initial investigations suggest the contraband was airdropped by drones from across the international border, indicating involvement from organized crime. Police detained two locals and continue to pursue other suspects, with efforts underway to dismantle the entire network.

The operation led to the recovery of significant narcotics, grenades, and live cartridges. A case has been filed under narcotics and explosives laws, as the search for more suspects prevails in Amritsar.

