PM Modi Engages AI Leaders, Calls for ‘AI for All’ and Indigenous Innovation

Prime Minister Modi emphasised the need to embrace emerging technologies across all sectors and deploy them as drivers of national growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-01-2026 21:42 IST | Created: 29-01-2026 21:42 IST
The Prime Minister highlighted that India’s unique combination of scale, diversity and democracy has built global trust in its digital infrastructure. Image Credit: X(@airnewsalerts)
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi today held a high-level interaction with CEOs and leading experts in Artificial Intelligence (AI) at his residence at Lok Kalyan Marg, underscoring the government’s push to position India as a global leader in responsible and inclusive AI.

The interaction, held ahead of the IndiaAI Impact Summit scheduled for February, was aimed at fostering strategic collaborations, showcasing cutting-edge AI innovations, and accelerating India’s AI mission goals. Industry leaders expressed strong support for India’s ambition to achieve self-reliance in AI technologies and acknowledged the government’s sustained investments to place India at the forefront of global AI development.

AI adoption across sectors, powered by Indian tech

Prime Minister Modi emphasised the need to embrace emerging technologies across all sectors and deploy them as drivers of national growth. He urged greater use of indigenous technologies, highlighting that India’s digital success stories demonstrate the country’s ability to build scalable, trusted platforms.

Referring to the upcoming AI Impact Summit, the Prime Minister encouraged companies and innovators to leverage the platform to explore new opportunities and leapfrog on the growth path. Drawing parallels with the success of the Unified Payments Interface (UPI), he said India’s proven technical capabilities could be replicated in the AI domain as well.

India’s trusted digital model

The Prime Minister highlighted that India’s unique combination of scale, diversity and democracy has built global trust in its digital infrastructure. Reiterating his vision of ‘AI for All’, he said India must not only create technological impact at home but also inspire the world through responsible innovation.

He called upon industry leaders to make India a fertile destination for global AI efforts, encouraging collaboration, investment and talent development within the country.

Ethics, security and skilling at the core

Stressing the importance of data security and democratisation of technology, the Prime Minister said India must work towards an AI ecosystem that is transparent, impartial and secure. He cautioned against unethical use of AI and underlined the need to focus on AI skilling, talent building and ethical frameworks, ensuring that India’s AI ecosystem reflects the values and character of the nation.

Broad industry and academic participation

The roundtable saw participation from CEOs of leading AI and technology-driven companies, including Wipro, TCS, HCL Tech, Zoho Corporation, LTI Mindtree, Jio Platforms Ltd, AdaniConnex, Nxtra Data and Netweb Technologies, along with experts from IIIT Hyderabad, IIT Madras and IIT Bombay.

Union Minister for Electronics and Information Technology Shri Ashwini Vaishnaw and Minister of State Shri Jitin Prasada also took part in the discussions, highlighting the government’s strong institutional backing for India’s AI ambitions.

The interaction reaffirmed India’s commitment to building a trusted, inclusive and globally competitive AI ecosystem, anchored in innovation, ethics and national development.

 

