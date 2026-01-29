Swiss Bar Fire: Local Officials Under Scrutiny for Safety Failures

Swiss prosecutors have called in both a current and a former local official for questioning next month, as they investigate a New Year bar fire in Crans-Montana that killed 40 individuals. Documents released Thursday suggest town leaders may be accountable for safety lapses.

While initial inquiries targeted the French owners of 'Le Constellation' bar, who face charges including negligent homicide, the probe has widened to include municipal officials. Crans-Montana's mayor acknowledged missing several annual safety inspections. Most victims were teenagers, and some of the 116 injured still suffer from severe burns. Lawyers are advocating for official accountability.

The fire, one of modern Switzerland's worst tragedies, has strained ties with Italy, which lost six citizens. This has affected the local tourism industry. Prosecutors have dubbed the officials as 'defendants'; hearings are set for February. Separate hearings for bar owners Jacques and Jessica Moretti are also planned, as they express remorse and pledge cooperation.

(With inputs from agencies.)