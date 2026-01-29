Left Menu

Couple dies after consuming poison in Noida, three children hospitalised

A family of five allegedly consumed poison following a domestic dispute here, police said on Thursday, adding that the couple died and their three children are hospitalised. According to the police, the couple allegedly consumed poison due to family-related issues. The couples three children -- aged 10, eight and four -- were also poisoned and are undergoing treatment.

PTI | Noida | Updated: 29-01-2026 20:29 IST | Created: 29-01-2026 20:29 IST
Couple dies after consuming poison in Noida, three children hospitalised
A family of five allegedly consumed poison following a ''domestic dispute'' here, police said on Thursday, adding that the couple died and their three children are hospitalised. The incident occurred on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday in Sadullapur village under the Ecotech-3 police station limits. The deceased were identified as Shravan and his wife Neelam, natives of Prayagraj district who were currently residing in the area, they said. According to the police, the couple allegedly consumed poison due to family-related issues. They were rushed to the hospital, where doctors declared them dead. The bodies were sent for post-mortem examination after completion of legal formalities, the police added. The couple's three children -- aged 10, eight and four -- were also poisoned and are undergoing treatment. Their condition is stated to be stable, they said. Further legal proceedings are underway, they added.

