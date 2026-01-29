Left Menu

New Delhi | Updated: 29-01-2026 21:55 IST
Science Comes Alive at Bharat Parv 2026 with Interactive NCSM Exhibition
Image Credit: X(@PIB_India)
The National Science Centre (NSC), Delhi, a unit of the National Council of Science Museums (NCSM), is drawing large crowds at Bharat Parv 2026 with a vibrant, hands-on science exhibition at the Red Fort Lawns, held as part of the Republic Day celebrations organised by the Ministry of Tourism from 26 to 31 January 2026.

Located at Central Ministries Stall No. 9, the exhibition aims to popularise science and strengthen scientific temper among citizens by transforming complex scientific ideas into engaging, interactive experiences for visitors of all ages.

Hands-on science for all

The NSCM showcase features a wide array of portable and interactive exhibits explaining core scientific principles such as fluid dynamics, vortex formation, centre-of-gravity effects, and even a visual demonstration of the Pythagoras theorem. These exhibits allow visitors to learn by doing, making abstract concepts intuitive and enjoyable.

Where science meets digital innovation

Blending science with cutting-edge technology, the exhibition offers virtual cycling, zoom tables, and a digital orchestra, where motion sensors enable participants to conduct music without traditional instruments. One of the biggest crowd-pullers is the AI-powered digital morphing booth, which transforms visitors into popular movie characters or iconic looks—creating excitement, curiosity and shareable memories.

Live demos simplify complex theories

Adding to the immersive experience are live science demonstration lectures by experts, who break down principles such as Bernoulli’s theorem, moment of inertia, conservation of angular momentum and fluid mechanics, linking classroom theory to everyday applications.

Taking science beyond classrooms

Operating under the Ministry of Culture, NCSM runs a nationwide network of 25 Science Centres, and initiatives like the Bharat Parv exhibition underline its mission to foster curiosity, innovation and scientific awareness through public outreach.

With its blend of education, entertainment and innovation, the National Science Centre’s exhibition is emerging as one of the highlights of Bharat Parv 2026—making science accessible, exciting and relevant to all.

 

